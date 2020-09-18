Audition for Breaking Bad: Morgan on being covered in PPE kit

England skipper Eoin Morgan had a quirky take on being covered in PPE kit as he arrived in Abu Dhabi to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Morgan along with other England and Australia players arrived in UAE on Thursday night to join their respective squads ahead of the tournament.

KKR posted a video of Morgan, Pat Cummins, and Tom Banton covered in PPE kit as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, and to this, the England skipper replied: "Audition for new Breaking Bad". Breaking Bad is an uber-popular drama series which aired from 2008 to 2013. The five-season long show told the story of Walter White who is an underpaid and dispirited high school chemistry teacher and is struggling with stage-three lung cancer. Then, White turns to a life of crime as he starts preparing crystalised methamphetamine to secure his family's financial future.

After days of speculation, the IPL Governing Council on Thursday informed the franchises that the English and Australian players coming from the UK will only need to quarantine for 36 hours before they can join their teams and play in the league. For a number of days, the quarantine period for players from Australia and England was a subject of a question. Earlier, some franchises had said that the players from both sides won't have to quarantine themselves as they would be coming from a bio-secure bubble in the UK.

The tournament is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19. KKR will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2020 on September 23. (ANI)