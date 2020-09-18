Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL Advisory: No stadium access for media, only post-match press meet mandatory

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be devoid of any physical media presence due to the strict health safety protocols put in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Friday.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:33 IST
IPL Advisory: No stadium access for media, only post-match press meet mandatory
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be devoid of any physical media presence due to the strict health safety protocols put in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Friday. It has also been learnt that this will be the first edition in which franchises would not be required to conduct pre-match press conferences. However, there will be a mandatory virtual media conference after every game.

"The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to the health and safety concerns, media personnel will not have access to the stadium to cover the games or team practice sessions," the BCCI stated in a media release. "Additionally, this year, owing to the circumstances, there will be no new media registrations barring the UAE media," the Board further stated, which means only outlets in the gulf can register for official updates.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recognises the high interest in the league and will facilitate virtual post-match press conferences after each match to the media," it added. The scribes currently registered with the BCCI will continue to receive press releases and regular updates before and after every match. These press releases will contain details on procedures to join the virtual post-match press conferences and methods to send in questions for the team representatives during match-days.

The BCCI will also provide accredited media with 35 images per match, an increase from earlier years, throughout the tournament. "The images must be used for editorial purposes and be credited with BCCI/IPL on every platform," it said in its release.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Monfils subjected to racist abuse online after early exit in Rome

Frances Gael Monfils revealed on Friday that he had been racially abused on Instagram following his early exit at the Italian Open in Rome. Fifth seed Monfils, who had received a bye into the second round, lost 6-2 6-4 to Dominik Koepfer on...

Turkey's Halkbank urges dismissal of Iran sanctions criminal case in U.S.

Halkbank on Friday urged a judge to dismiss a U.S. indictment accusing the state-owned Turkish lender of helping Iran evade American sanctions, even as it seeks the judges recusal for alleged bias.At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, a ...

UN rights chief calls for Turkey to probe rights abuses in northern Syria

Michelle Bachelet warned that the human rights situation in places such as Afrin, Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad, is grim, with violence and criminality rife. An alarming pattern of grave violations has been documented in these areas in recent ...

No rains in Delhi for 11th day

Rains continued to evade the national capital on Friday, despite a MeT department forecast of light showers. Though monsoon is not over yet, there has been no precipitation in Delhi for 11 days.The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020