Soccer-Liverpool complete Thiago signing from Bayern Munich
Liverpool have signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, the Premier League champions said on Friday. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here," Thiago told the club's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/408961-liverpool-fc-complete-signing-of-thiago-alcantara. "When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more.Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:38 IST
Liverpool have signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, the Premier League champions said on Friday. British media reported the deal will cost Liverpool around 20 million pounds ($25.92 million) with five million pounds in add-ons.
Thiago, 29, spent seven seasons with Bayern and played in last season's Champions League final victory over Paris St Germain. "I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here," Thiago told the club's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/408961-liverpool-fc-complete-signing-of-thiago-alcantara.
"When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible." ($1 = 0.7717 pounds)
ALSO READ
British minister defends trade role for ex-Australian PM Abbott
British minister defends trade role for ex-Australian PM Abbott
British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, Chinese data
Spain's furlough scheme to be extended "as long as necessary", minister says
British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost