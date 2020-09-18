Spectators to attend European Tour event in Scotland

Left Menu
Spectators will attend a European Tour event for the first time since the resumption of golf after the coronavirus outbreak when the Scottish Open is staged at The Renaissance Club next month.

Spectators will attend a European Tour event for the first time since the resumption of golf after the coronavirus outbreak when the Scottish Open is staged at The Renaissance Club next month. A total of 650 spectators each day on Saturday and Sunday will be allowed into the East Lothian venue, the tour said Friday.

They will be subject to daily temperature checks and health questionnaires, the tour added, and must follow stringent health protocols including enhanced social distancing. It will be one of a number of pilot events being used to judge when fans can return to sporting events amid the pandemic.

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop described it as a “significant milestone for events in Scotland.” “I'd like to thank the European Tour and other partners for developing plans for this pilot event to be held safely," she said, “not just for the benefit of the spectators and players, but as a way of developing and shaping best practice, ultimately providing a pathway to the safe return of events as soon as we are able.” Revenue from ticket sales for the Oct. 1-4 event will be donated to a mental health charity in Scotland. The tour resumed in July after a four-month suspension.

