A's send minor leaguers to Rangers to complete Minor deal

The Oakland Athletics sent outfielder Marcus Smith and infielder Dustin Harris to the Texas Rangers to complete their acquisition of left-handed pitcher Mike Minor in a players-to-be-named later trade on Aug. 31. The A's selected Smith, 20, in the third round of the 2019 June draft. He hit .361 (35-for-97) with no home runs and 14 RBIs over 29 games for the Arizona League Athletics (rookie league) last year.

Harris, 21, spent the 2019 season in Arizona and with Single-A Vermont after the A's drafted him in the 11th round in 2019. He hit a combined .325 (68-for-209) with one home run and 26 RBIs in 58 games. He walked 25 times. The Rangers also received international slot compensation for Minor and cash considerations.

In three appearances in Oakland (two starts), the 32-year-old Minor is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA. He's given up six earned runs in 11 1/3 innings. The A's (31-19) lead the American League West. Their magic number to clinch the division is four -- two to seal a postseason berth. --Field Level Media