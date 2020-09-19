Final five awards to be revealed on Monday

The NHL will reveal the winners of its five remaining regular-season trophies during the "2020 NHL Awards presented by Las Vegas" on Monday. The 30-minute show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN in the United States as well as Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

The winners for the 2019-20 Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Vezina Trophy will be announced. With the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final being held in Edmonton, the city will also see some of its greats present the winners of the five remaining awards. Wayne Gretzky will present the winners for the Calder and Hart trophies, while Mark Messier (Lindsay), Grant Fuhr (Vezina) and Paul Coffey (Norris) will award one trophy apiece.

Finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy are Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Dominik Kubalik of the Chicago Blackhawks and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. The Calder Memorial Trophy is presented annually "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche and Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers are the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy. The award is presented annually "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team."

The same three players are also finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, which was formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award. It is presented annually "to the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA." The finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy are John Carlson of the Washington Capitals, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators. The trophy is presented annually "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning are the finalists for the Vezina Trophy. It presented annually "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position." The following winners were already announced:

Art Ross Trophy: Draisaitl Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Bobby Ryan (Ottawa Senators)

Frank J. Selke Trophy: Sean Couturier (Philadelphia Flyers) Jack Adams Award: Bruce Cassidy (Bruins)

Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award: Lou Lamoriello (New York Islanders) King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild)

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: MacKinnon Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Mark Giordano (Calgary Flames)

Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy: Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) and David Pastrnak (Bruins) William M. Jennings Trophy: Rask and Jaroslav Halak (Bruins)

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award: Dampy Brar (Apna Hockey) --Field Level Media