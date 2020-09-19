Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-DeChambeau's late night practice pays off at U.S. Open

"I knew it was going to be similar conditions so we got some good numbers with my wedges and I felt really comfortable today." Ahead of the tournament it was not clear how the 27-year-old's game would work at Winged Foot, which rewards accuracy off the tee and crafty putting more than sheer power.

Reuters | Mamaroneck | Updated: 19-09-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 02:10 IST
Golf-DeChambeau's late night practice pays off at U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau sensed a cold front moving into Winged Foot on Thursday so he headed to the course for a late night practice session, a decision that paid off on Friday when he carded his second straight sub-par round at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau had a busy second day that included five birdies, five bogeys and a closing eagle for a two-under-par 68 and a share of first place as he chases a first major title.

"I was out here last night, I knew it was going to be cooler and so I waited and was able to hit balls almost in dark," he said. "I knew it was going to be similar conditions so we got some good numbers with my wedges and I felt really comfortable today."

Ahead of the tournament it was not clear how the 27-year-old's game would work at Winged Foot, which rewards accuracy off the tee and crafty putting more than sheer power. But he proved on Friday he has more to his game than just jaw-dropping drives, and the affable American was brimming with confidence after grabbing the early lead.

"I feel great," he said. "Confidence is at an all-time high right now. Driving it well, iron play is fantastic, wedging is getting better each and every day, and I'm putting it like I know I can. So I'm very happy."

DeChambeau, who has quietly become one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, said six-time U.S. Open runner-up Phil Mickelson told him before the tournament that he should be prepared to scramble at the challenging course. "Phil gave me some great advice. He said when he almost won back in 2006, he said he had the best short game week of his life, so that's just a testament to showing that you have to have a great wedge game out here," he said.

"I feel like my irons are great, the wedges are better, and short game needs to be worked on just a little bit. "But I would say it's been good so far, and that's what I'm going to hopefully do this weekend."

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Bored by all this drama': TikTok users play it cool over latest U.S. ban threat

Look who is not freaking out.Since July, TikTok users have braced for a threatened ban of the ultra-popular short-form video app in the United States, with some opening accounts on rival platforms and encouraging friends to do the same. The...

If you do not snooze you lose: sleep seen as essential for the brain

Scientists are providing a fuller understanding of the essential role that sleep plays in brain health, identifying an abrupt transition at about 2.4 years of age when its primary purpose shifts from brain building to maintenance and repair...

U.S. House Democrats to file measure funding government through Dec 11

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to file a stopgap funding measure that would avoid a government shutdown and keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 11, according to a House Democratic aide.The measure, known formal...

China slams Pompeo for 'spreading rumors' during South America trip

Adds statement from Chinese embassy to Georgetown PARAMARIBO, SurinameGEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sept 18 Reuters - C hinas embassies to Suriname and Guyana on Friday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of spreading rumors and smearing Beij...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020