Sports News Roundup: DeChambeau's late night practice pays off at U.S. Open; Tougher things to deal with than U.S. Open says Watson and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bucks' Antetokounmpo named most valuable player for a second straight year

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second straight year on Friday, becoming the first European player to win the award twice. Antetokounmpo won by a landslide to beat Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, to the prize, receiving 85 of the 101 first-place votes from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. James received only 16.

Reed grabs U.S. Open halfway lead, Tiger misses cut

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed put his sterling short game on display to grab the U.S. Open halfway lead on Friday while Tiger Woods finished well outside the cut in windy conditions that humbled many of the game's top golfers. Reed only hit five fairways on a tough scoring day at Winged Foot but made a slew of stunning recoveries and needed only 25 putts en route to an even-par 70 that left him at four-under on the week and one shot clear of Bryson DeChambeau (68).

Mickelson disappointed as Grand Slam bid falls short again

Phil Mickelson's hopes of completing the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors may have been dashed forever as the six-times runner-up walked away from the U.S. Open on Friday with one of the worst 36-hole scores of his major career. Mickelson shot a four-over-par 74 in tough second-round scoring conditions at a windy Winged Foot that left him at 13 over on the week and well outside the cut line of the only major tournament he has never won.

Kragh Andersen takes second Tour stage win with a late solo attack

Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen claimed his second audacious solo stage win of the Tour de France on Friday with a perfectly timed attack late in the 19th stage, an undulating 166.5-km ride from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole. The Sunweb rider, who also won the 14th stage in Lyon with an instinctive move in the finale, jumped away from a group of late breakaway riders to give his team their third stage win this year after Marc Hirschi's victory in the 12th stage.

Stars and Lightning play for Stanley Cup but who will be watching

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars will begin to play for the Stanley Cup on Saturday, but who will be watching aside from diehard National Hockey League fans when the puck drops, as viewers will have a mouth-watering menu of sports to choose from. With play in a COVID-19 quarantine bubble in Edmonton, which is closer to the North Pole than either Dallas or Tampa, the NHL will not benefit from any of the usual buzz generated around the two host cities or peripheral media attention.

Reed relishes tough conditions at U.S. Open

Patrick Reed said he loves playing in challenging conditions, and that's exactly what he got on Friday when he overcame swirling winds, thick rough, and speedy greens to jump to the top of the leaderboard in the second round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Despite hitting just five fairways, the 2018 Masters champion battled to an even-par 70 thanks to a superb short game that left him four under for the week and one shot clear of fellow American Bryson DeChambeau.

Thomas battles to stay in contention at Winged Foot

Justin Thomas said he was proud of the way he battled to stay in contention for a second major title after a late rally in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday helped offset a disastrous start. Thomas, the overnight leader, was slow out of the blocks with bogeys at the 13th and 14th and two more on the 16th and 17th before a double-bogey at the first.

Report: RB Anderson retires after seven NFL seasons

Running back C.J. Anderson is retiring after a seven-year NFL playing career, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. Schefter added that Anderson, 29, is looking into a coaching career in college football, likely with a Power 5 program.

Tougher things to deal with than U.S. Open says, Watson

Bubba Watson had his plane ready to go then, despite a double-bogey on his final hole, shot one of just three sub-par rounds at the U.S. Open on Friday, ensuring he will be going nowhere this weekend. A self-described head case, a double-bogey at 18 that turned a great round at the famously tough Winged Foot Golf Club into a good one might have left Watson fuming.

DeChambeau's late-night practice pays off at U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau sensed a cold front moving into Winged Foot on Thursday so he headed to the course for a late-night practice session, a decision that paid off on Friday when he carded his second straight sub-par round at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau had a busy second day that included five birdies, five bogeys, and a closing eagle for a two-under-par 68 and a share of first place as he chases a first major title.