Jamal Musiala becomes Bayern's youngest ever goalscorer in Bundesliga

Jamal Musiala became the youngest goalscorer for Bayern Munich in German top-flight with his late strike in a thumping 8-0 victory over Schalke in the Bundesliga on Friday (local time). The attacking midfielder - aged 17 years and 205 days - broke the record held by Roque Santa Cruz in the 81st minute of the match, scoring his first professional goal after coming on as a substitute at the Allianz Arena, Goal.com reported.

The German-born England youth international spent eight years with Chelsea's academy before moving to Bayern's youth setup in 2019. He made his professional and Bundesliga debut for the Bavarians against Freiburg in June, becoming the club's youngest player to feature in the German top division.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 163rd Bundesliga goal for the club, overtaking Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, with only Gerd Muller (365) recording more. Flying winger Serge Gnabry hit the earliest goal in a Bundesliga opener for 18 years - with this fourth-minute goal equalling Torsten Frings' strike in 2002.

Bayern will next take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final on September 25. (ANI)