Soccer-Spurs sign Spain defender Reguilon from Real Madrid

Tottenham did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that they paid 30 million euros ($35.51 million)for the 23-year-old Spain international. Reguilon, who came through the youth set-up at Real, played 22 games in all competitions after his debut in 2018.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:26 IST
Tottenham Hotspur has signed left-back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/september/reguilon-completes-transfer on Saturday. Tottenham did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that they paid 30 million euros ($35.51 million)for the 23-year-old Spain international.

Reguilon, who came through the youth set-up at Real, played 22 games in all competitions after his debut in 2018. He spent last season on loan at Sevilla, playing 38 games in all competitions and helping them win the Europa League.

Reguilon, who made his Spain debut this month in a 4-0 win over Ukraine in the Nations League, was also linked with Manchester United but British media said the Old Trafford club refused to accept Real's insistence on a buy-back clause. Reguilon's signing follows the arrivals of Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ireland defender Matt Doherty and former England goalkeeper Joe Hart at the north London club.

Spurs are also on the verge of sealing a loan move for Real's Gareth Bale, with Wales forward set to return to the north London club after seven years in Madrid. Tottenham, who lost their Premier League opener at home to Everton last weekend, visit Southampton on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8448 euros)

