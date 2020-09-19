Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bale says time felt right to return to Spurs

I feel like it's a good fit, a good time in my career. "I'm hungry and motivated and want to do well for the team and I can't wait to get started." Bale, the Premier League Player of the Season in his last season at Spurs, was part of the squad when Tottenham last won a trophy, although he did not feature in the 2007-08 League Cup final victory over Chelsea. While he was gathering silverware in Madrid, Tottenham have twice gone close to winning the Premier League and also reached the Champions League final but the trophy wait goes on.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:48 IST
Soccer-Bale says time felt right to return to Spurs
The 31-year-old Welsh forward was finally unveiled on Saturday, more than 24 hours after arriving at Tottenham's training ground to complete his loan move. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gareth Bale says the time is right to return to Tottenham Hotspur after seven trophy-laden seasons with Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old Welsh forward was finally unveiled on Saturday, more than 24 hours after arriving at Tottenham's training ground to complete his loan move. Spurs said in a statement that Bale, who injured his knee playing for Wales this month, is likely match-fit after the October international break. He will wear the number nine shirt, rather than the 11 he donned in his previous spell.

Bale left the north London club in 2013 for a then-world record 100 million euros and went on to win four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns, scoring more than 100 goals. After a falling out with Real manager Zinedine Zidane, however, Bale has found himself marginalised and now says he is hungry to pull on the number nine for Spurs.

"This is such a special club," Bale, who scored 56 goals in 203 appearances for Tottenham after signing as a willowy teenager from Southampton in 2007, told the club's website. "I always thought that when I did leave I would one day love to come back and the opportunity has arisen. I feel like it's a good fit, a good time in my career.

"I'm hungry and motivated and want to do well for the team and I can't wait to get started." Bale, the Premier League Player of the Season in his last season at Spurs, was part of the squad when Tottenham last won a trophy, although he did not feature in the 2007-08 League Cup final victory over Chelsea.

While he was gathering silverware in Madrid, Tottenham has twice gone close to winning the Premier League and also reached the Champions League final but the trophy wait goes on. "I hope I can get some match fitness and get underway and really help the team and hopefully win trophies," Bale said.

"By going to Real Madrid and winning trophies and going far with the national team I feel like I have that winning mentality. It's something you don't realise until you are there. "In finals, you know how to deal with the nerves and the pressure. That experience I hope I can bring to the dressing room, bring a bit more belief to everyone that we can win a trophy.

"Since I've left the club has been building and growing. It's an exciting time for everyone. I want to contribute again to get us to the next level to win a trophy. "To win trophies is all we want to do as players and to do it for Spurs would be a dream come true."

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police clash with protesters at anti-lockdown demonstration in London

More than a thousand people gathered in central London on Saturday to protest against lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, before the event was broken up by police. The protest, which led to 32 arrests, came as ...

Soccer-Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th-minute penalty, awa...

Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan divisions Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the d...

None of our batsmen carried on for us: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020