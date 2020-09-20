Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Italy to allow 1,000 fans at Serie A games from Sunday

Italy will allow up to 1,000 supporters to attend top flight Serie A soccer matches from Sunday following an agreement between the regions and various government departments, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Saturday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-09-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 00:34 IST
Soccer-Italy to allow 1,000 fans at Serie A games from Sunday
"I thank (Health Minister Roberto) Speranza and the regions for sharing this view," Spadafora said he would now work towards allowing spectators at matches in the lower tiers. Image Credit: ANI

Italy will allow up to 1,000 supporters to attend top-flight Serie A soccer matches from Sunday following an agreement between the regions and various government departments, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Saturday. The regions of Emilia Romagna -- home to Parma, Sassuolo and Bologna -- and Veneto -- where Verona are based -- had already announced that fans could watch matches in their jurisdiction but Spadafora said the measure had been extended to nationwide.

Spectators have been barred from Serie A matches since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "To avoid disparities between the teams and as an experiment in view of the further openings, I asked that this decision be extended to the entire national territory," Spadafora said on his Facebook page.

"I thank (Health Minister Roberto) Speranza and the regions for sharing this view," Spadafora said he would now work towards allowing spectators at matches in the lower tiers.

"My goal is to allow the participation of the public for all sports and for all categories, arriving at a single protocol that provides for a percentage of spectators based on the actual capacity of the facilities," he added. "We made a commitment during the meeting to get down to work on this right away".

Serie A kicked off on Saturday with two matches, Fiorentina-Torino and Verona-AS Roma. Verona did not have time to sell tickets for their game following the Veneto region's decision but allowed a small number of friends and relatives to watch their game. Fiorentina's match was played behind closed doors.

Earlier on Saturday, 1,000 fans were allowed to watch a pre-season friendly at Milan's San Siro stadium between Inter Milan and Serie B side Pisa.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security

Video-sharing app TikTok said on Saturday it has already committed to the U.S. government oversight of data security in the country, and that it was disappointed by the Trump administrations decision to ban it from U.S. app stores from Sund...

Biggest Thai protest in years cheers calls to reform monarchy

Tens of thousands of people joined Thailands biggest protest in years on Saturday, cheering calls to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorns monarchy and for the removal of former coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister.Unless ...

Cycling-Roglic at a loss to explain Tour de France meltdown

Primoz Roglic was at a loss to explain his meltdown after he surrendered the Tour de France overall lead in the final time trial to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar on Saturday.The 30-year-old was the overwhelming favourite for the title goin...

Tennis-Djokovic overcomes Koepfer to set up Ruud semi-final in Rome

Novak Djokovic overcame a mid-match wobble against Dominik Koepfer before securing a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over the unseeded German and a semi-final spot at the Italian Open on Saturday.The top-ranked Serb had breezed through the previous two rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020