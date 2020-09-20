Texans promote RB Prosise from practice squad

The Houston Texans promoted C.J. Prosise from the practice squad Saturday amid a report that fellow running back Duke Johnson (ankle) might not play against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson, who injured his ankle in Houston's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, is still listed as questionable.

Duke Johnson rushed five times for 14 yards last week behind David Johnson. With Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips behind both Johnsons on the depth chart, Prosise brings a veteran game behind David Johnson.

Prosise, 26, played in 25 games (two starts) in four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has 264 career rushing yards and two touchdowns along with 36 catches for 393 yards. Duke Johnson, 26, has 1,710 yards rushing and 2,580 yards receiving in 81 games (12 starts) for the Texans and Cleveland Browns (2015-18).

--Field Level Media