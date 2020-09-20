Tigers rally in 8th to top Indians after Gardenhire news

Left Menu
The Detroit Tigers scored four eighth-inning runs following the retirement of their manager prior to the game and downed the visiting Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Saturday. The Tigers had runners in scoring position with two outs in the fourth but Willi Castro struck out looking. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull was removed after Franmil Reyes led off the seventh with a double.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 07:07 IST
The Detroit Tigers scored four eighth-inning runs following the retirement of their manager prior to the game and downed the visiting Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Saturday. Ron Gardenhire cited health reasons for his sudden departure. He was replaced by Lloyd McClendon, who will manage the club for the remainder of the season.

Eric Haase and Daz Cameron each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Victor Reyes and Harold Castro each reached base three times and drove in a run for Detroit (22-29). Jose Ramirez drove in both runs for the Indians (28-24). Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie lasted four innings, giving up one run on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Detroit, which was winless when behind after seven innings entering Saturday, trailed 2-1 in the eighth when it rallied against reliever Phil Maton (2-3). Castro walked and Niko Goodrum blooped a one-out single. Haase smacked a single to drive in pinch-runner Derek Hill and Cameron slapped a single to right to knock in Goodrum. Miguel Cabrera walked to load the bases before Cam Hill, replacing Maton, walked Reyes to force in another run. Willi Castro's sacrifice fly made it 5-2.

Jose Cisnero (3-3) collected the victory after getting the final two outs in the eighth and Bryan Garcia struck out three batters in the ninth for his third save. The Tigers scored a run in the first on Harold Castro's RBI double.

Cleveland took the lead in the third. The Indians loaded the bases on singles by Roberto Perez, Josh Naylor and Cesar Hernandez. Ramirez then ripped a double to right, scoring Perez and Naylor. The Tigers had runners in scoring position with two outs in the fourth but Willi Castro struck out looking.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull was removed after Franmil Reyes led off the seventh with a double. Daniel Norris left Reyes stranded by inducing a Naquin groundout then striking out the next two batters. The Indians had runners on the corners with one out in the eighth when Francisco Lindor doubled and Hernandez reached on an infield single. Cisnero came in for Norris and got Ramirez to hit into a double play.

--Field Level Media

