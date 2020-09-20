Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disjointed and overrun, Man Utd slumps to loss on EPL return

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was also sent off for protesting the decision as the teams walked off at halftime. ENTERTAINING LEEDS With two 4-3 score lines so far, Leeds looks set to be the entertainer of this season's Premier League.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-09-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 09:23 IST
Disjointed and overrun, Man Utd slumps to loss on EPL return

Manchester United began its Premier League campaign with a performance as disjointed as its offseason. Maybe the 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday shouldn't really have come as a surprise.

After all, United only ended a pandemic-prolonged 2019-20 season 33 days ago with a demoralizing loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals. Since then, high-profile midfielder Paul Pogba contracted the coronavirus, captain Harry Maguire was convicted of assault in Greece (he has been granted a retrial), and young star Mason Greenwood was dropped by England — and made to train alone — for breaching coronavirus rules. To top it all off, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without the majority of his squad for more than a week because of international commitments.

Still, how to explain such a listless display against an injury-hit Palace team? “Today,” Solskjaer said, “was a performance you don't see very often from this group.” There was the sight of Pogba repeatedly giving the ball away. Maguire and fellow center half Victor Lindelof constantly got twisted and turned. Marcus Rashford was peripheral on the left wing. Greenwood only played the second half. Meanwhile, Palace — battle-hardened after a more intense preseason and an opening-day win over Southampton last weekend — simply picked off United at an empty Old Trafford.

“We knew Manchester United didn't play last week and that we had the mental advantage,” Palace winger Andros Townsend said. “If anything, we could have won it by more.” Townsend scored the opening goal in the seventh minute and former United winger Wilfried Zaha netted twice in the final 16 minutes, the first being a retaken penalty after United goalkeeper David de Gea was adjudged to have encroached before saving the initial spot kick taken by Jordan Ayew. The only positive for United was a debut goal for offseason signing Donny van de Beek, who came off the bench and made it 2-1 in the 80th with a precise finish following a mistake by Palace.

United should improve as the season progresses and perhaps more players are signed to add depth to the squad. Solskjaer will sure hope so.

On a day when 21 goals were scored in four games, there were also wins for Everton, Leeds and Arsenal. RODRIGUEZ'S IMPACT Two games in and James Rodriguez is already making a big impact at Everton.

The Colombia playmaker scored his first goal in English soccer and set up the last of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's three goals as Everton overwhelmed 10-man West Bromwich Albion in a 5-2 win at Goodison Park. Rodriguez also shone in Everton's first game — a 1-0 win at Tottenham — and has settled quickly under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti, who he also played for at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Aside from his goal and assist, Rodriguez was involved in the game's key moment when he was shoved in the face by Kieran Gibbs soon after scoring in an action that earned the West Brom left back a straight red card in first-half stoppage time. West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was also sent off for protesting the decision as the teams walked off at halftime.

ENTERTAINING LEEDS With two 4-3 score lines so far, Leeds looks set to be the entertainer of this season's Premier League. This time, Marcelo Bielsa's team was on the right side of a seven-goal thriller. In a wild match between two promoted clubs, Leeds beat Fulham for its first win since returning to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

Helder Costa scored twice, either side of strikes by Mateusz Klich — from the penalty spot — and Patrick Bamford, to give Leeds a 4-1 cushion. Bobby Reid and Aleksandar Mitrovic, with his second goal of the game, ensured a nervy finale at Elland Road but Leeds hung on. The two teams have conceded 14 goals between them in their opening two games. Bielsa insists, though, his team will continue to attack.

“What the matches have showed," the Argentine coaching great said, "is that we have to continue doing what made us successful in the first place. That's the best way to get a result, rather than putting men behind the ball. It would be an error to stop doing those things that make you successful.” NKETIAH LATE SHOW Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1 for a second straight victory. The England under-21 striker had only been on the field for eight minutes when he stretched to tap in a low cross from Dani Ceballos.

Alexandre Lacazette's opener for Arsenal had been canceled out by a well-worked team goal finished off by Michail Antonio just before halftime. West Ham has lost both of its games so far.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

J-K HC arbitration centres to be set up in Srinagar, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will have arbitration centres in both regions of the union territory to provide an institutionalised framework for speedy and expeditious resolution of disputes through an alternate dispute resolution mechan...

Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. During the ...

Sports News Roundup: Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit; Angels' Pujols passes Mays on the homer list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exitRafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his f...

Rugby-Youth likely to put pressure on Rennie for Bledisloe tests

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie looks set to be the main beneficiary of a decision by the countrys Super Rugby coaches to invest in youth with several players likely to be pressing for starting positions against New Zealands All Blacks next mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020