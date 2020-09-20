Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres fail to clinch playoff spot as Mariners win

Justus Sheffield pitched six strong innings and Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking, two-run double against his former team as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday night at Petco Park. The loss prevented the Padres (33-20) from clinching a National League playoff berth. Sheffield (4-3), a left-hander, allowed one run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 09:58 IST
Padres fail to clinch playoff spot as Mariners win
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Justus Sheffield pitched six strong innings and Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking, two-run double against his former team as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday night at Petco Park. The loss prevented the Padres (33-20) from clinching a National League playoff berth.

Sheffield (4-3), a left-hander, allowed one run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano pitched the ninth for his third save of the season as the Mariners (23-29) snapped a four-game losing streak. San Diego was scheduled to start ace right-hander Mike Clevinger, but he was scratched because of right biceps tightness.

The Padres instead sent 20-year-old righty Luis Patino to the mound for his first major league start. He reached his 50-pitch limit after just 1 2/3 innings, in which he allowed one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Padres reliever Dan Altavilla (1-3), who was part of the seven-player trade Aug. 30 in which Torrens, Ty France and a pair of prospects were sent to Seattle, took the loss.

The Mariners, who were considered the home team as the series was moved from Seattle because of hazardous air conditions in the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires, scored in the bottom of the first. Dylan Moore walked, stole second and scored on France's two-out single to right. The Padres tied the score in the third as Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a double to center and scored on Manny Machado's single to right.

The Mariners broke the tie in the bottom of the inning. Kyle Seager led off with a walk and, an out later, Jose Marmolejos reached base on an Altavilla wild pitch on a swinging third strike. Torrens then lined a two-run double to left. Seattle added a run in the fifth on Kyle Lewis' team-leading 11th home run of the season, a solo shot off lefty Adrian Morejon.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Youth likely to put pressure on Rennie for Bledisloe tests

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie looks set to be the main beneficiary of a decision by the countrys Super Rugby coaches to invest in youth with several players likely to be pressing for starting positions against New Zealands All Blacks next mon...

J-K HC arbitration centres to be set up in Srinagar, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will have arbitration centres in both regions of the union territory to provide an institutionalised framework for speedy and expeditious resolution of disputes through an alternate dispute resolution mechan...

Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. During the ...

Sports News Roundup: Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit; Angels' Pujols passes Mays on the homer list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exitRafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020