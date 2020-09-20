Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-"I'm not perfect," says Djokovic after losing cool at Italian Open

I'm doing my best." Djokovic, who faces Norway's Casper Ruud in the semi-finals, will fancy his chances of sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 crown following nine-time champion Rafa Nadal's shock exit at the hands of Diego Schwartzman.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:04 IST
Tennis-"I'm not perfect," says Djokovic after losing cool at Italian Open
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole )

Less than two weeks after being disqualified from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic's frustration boiled over once again as he smashed his racket in a fit of rage during his 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Dominik Koepfer in the Italian Open quarter-finals on Saturday. The top-ranked Serb was broken to love in the sixth game of the second set following which he threw his racket on the ground, drawing a warning from the chair umpire.

"Well, let me tell you it's not the first nor the last racket that I'll break in my career," Djokovic, 33, told reporters. "I have done it before, I'll probably do it again. I don't want to do it, but when it comes, it happens. "That's how I guess I release sometimes my anger. And it's definitely not the best message out there, especially for the young tennis players looking at me.

"I don't encourage that, definitely. But, look, we're all people. We all do our best. There were times and periods when I don't do that, and there are periods when I do," he said. The Serb was disqualified from the U.S. Open after inadvertently hitting a ball into a line judge's throat during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic, who apologised at the time and vowed to take away valuable lessons from the incident, reiterated that he was working on his "mental and emotional health" to try and help keep a lid on his emotions. "It's always been part of my, I guess, training and recovery, as well, developing strong character and understanding myself on different levels, holistic approach to life," the 17-time Slam champion said.

"That's just me. Of course I'm not perfect. I'm doing my best." Djokovic, who faces Norway's Casper Ruud in the semi-finals, will fancy his chances of sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 crown following nine-time champion Rafa Nadal's shock exit at the hands of Diego Schwartzman.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Youth likely to put pressure on Rennie for Bledisloe tests

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie looks set to be the main beneficiary of a decision by the countrys Super Rugby coaches to invest in youth with several players likely to be pressing for starting positions against New Zealands All Blacks next mon...

J-K HC arbitration centres to be set up in Srinagar, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will have arbitration centres in both regions of the union territory to provide an institutionalised framework for speedy and expeditious resolution of disputes through an alternate dispute resolution mechan...

Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. During the ...

Sports News Roundup: Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit; Angels' Pujols passes Mays on the homer list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exitRafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020