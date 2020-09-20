Motorcycling-Bagnaia says right call to strip him of pole for Emilia Romagna race

Left Menu
"We have demonstrated we are very strong, and it's more important the pace than the lap time," he added. "For sure, it was better to start on the front row.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 11:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia rued his error in qualifying that led to him being stripped of pole position for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, saying officials had made the correct decision. The Italian, who set a blistering time of 1:30.973 on his final lap on Saturday, had his time cancelled for exceeding track limits, dropping down to fifth on the grid.

"Today could have been the perfect day but unfortunately I lost my time. It was the correct choice," said Bagnaia, 23. "In sector three I was very strong and very fast. But, I was too hungry in the last corner and I opened the gas too much and I went wide," he told Autosport.

Bagnaia expressed confidence he can stay competitive despite the penalty. "We have demonstrated we are very strong, and it's more important the pace than the lap time," he added.

"For sure, it was better to start on the front row. But in any case, the pace is so good, so maybe the race will not be a problem." Yamaha's Maverick Vinales will start from the front of the grid ahead of Pramac Racing's Jack Miller and Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

