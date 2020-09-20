Left Menu
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates T20 Police Premier League in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the T20 Police Premier League cricket tournament at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-09-2020 12:16 IST
Lt governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates T20 league in Srinagar . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the T20 Police Premier League cricket tournament at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. The tournament is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir police and in this competition, a total of 16 teams of district Srinagar are participating. The theme of this tournament is "Play for Peace".

While giving his speech, Manoj Sinha hailed the steps taken by the police department and he also emphasized how young talent can be promoted through this effort. According to Director General of JK Police Dilbagh Singh, the main purpose of organising this cricket tournament is to provide a platform for budding cricketers to showcase their skills.

"We have been always looking to hold positive activities, because of COVID-19, we were not able to hold positive activities, but after the relaxation of COVID protocols, we tried to bring some good news to Srinagar, we organised a cricket tournament for 16 teams and it will be played in the T20 format, the people will get to enjoy a good tournament for the coming 7-10 days," Dilbagh Singh told ANI. "We have many programs lined up, you will get to see many more events in the coming days. There is a lot of talent here, so we have organised this tournament to give our kids the opportunity to showcase their skills," he added.

One participant named Mehjood Ali Sofi also said that this initiative will help the budding cricketers to showcase their skills. He also said that hopefully there will be more teams in the T20 league next time around. "It is a very good initiative taken up by Jammu and Kashmir police, they have been organising tournaments but they were not able to hold it for the past one-two years. The tournament is for 16 teams and hopefully, there will be more teams in this competition. This is a very good opportunity for the youngsters, if cricketers get the opportunity to play the sport, its enough," Saifi told ANi. (ANI)

