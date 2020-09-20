Left Menu
Development News Edition

Furyk falters, 2 behind Els going into Pebble Beach finale

“In a worst-case scenario I should be in shouting distance of the leaders tomorrow,” Furyk said at the time, with Els and the other afternoon players hours from finishing. Furyk birdied the first two holes in the morning round and got to 12 under with two more on Nos. 6 and 7.

PTI | Pebblebeach | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:00 IST
Furyk falters, 2 behind Els going into Pebble Beach finale

Jim Furyk wasted a fast morning start with a dismal finish at Pebble Beach in the second round of the PGA Tour Champions' Pure Insurance Championship. Ernie Els then missed a chance to build a big lead in the afternoon, giving Furyk a reprieve and letting Fred Couples and many others get into contention.

Trying to join Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two starts on the senior tour, Furyk followed his opening 8-under 64 with a 73 to drop two strokes behind leader Els — as close as he could have realistically hoped when he staggered off the 18th green. “In a worst-case scenario I should be in shouting distance of the leaders tomorrow,” Furyk said at the time, with Els and the other afternoon players hours from finishing.

Furyk birdied the first two holes in the morning round and got to 12 under with two more on Nos. 6 and 7. Little went right after that. He dropped strokes on Nos. 8, 12 and 14, got one back with a chip-in birdie on 16, then closed bogey-double bogey. “I've got a chance to go out and win a golf tournament, so I've got to look at the bright side and not dwell on 17 and 18,” said Furyk, The Ally Championship winner last month in Michigan in his tour debut.

Els shot a 70 to get to 9-under 135. He was even par through 14 holes with a birdie and bogey, then birdied the par-3 fifth and par-5 sixth to take the lead. “It was pretty tough because we started on the back nine and the wind was really up, and playing the back nine in a north breeze, a lot of the holes were going into the wind and club selection got very tricky,” Els said. “A little scrappy today, but very happy to carve out a 70 and hang on to the lead.” The South African star lost a playoff in his senior debut in Hawaii in January in the season opener, then won the Hoag Classic in March down the California coast in Newport Beach.

Dicky Pride was second at 8 under after a 70. Furyk was another stroke back with Couples (67), Retief Goosen (68), Cameron Beckman (72) and Stephen Leaney (72). Mike Weir had a 65 — the best round of the day — to get to 6 under. “There's some really quality players and a lot of other players, so I can't be looking at them,” Els said. “I know what I need to do. I need to play a really good, solid round of golf and if I do that, we'll see what happens. It should be exciting.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being played without spectators and juniors from The First Tee program. The amateur field was cut to 80.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Choas in RS as it takes passage of two farm bills

Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed uproarious scenes when some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium as the government pushed for the passage of two contentious farm bills. Slogan-shouting opposition members, inc...

Sachin Pilot to campaign for Congress in MP Assembly bypolls

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has roped in its Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot to campaign for the party candidates in the by-elections for 28 Assembly seats in the state, a party spokesman said on Sunday. Most of these seats are in the Gwalior...

Sanjay Raut calls for special session of Parliament to discuss agriculture sector reform Bills

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said in Rajya Sabha that a special session of Parliament should be called to discuss agriculture sector reform Bills. You are saying it is in the interest of the people. Can the government assure the count...

Study finds gender harassment, institutional betrayal in high school take toll on mental health

High school students who endure gender harassment in schools that dont respond well, enter college and adulthood with potential mental health challenges, according to a University of Oregon study. The study, published last month in PLOS ONE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020