Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-FIA will try to avoid Le Mans/F1 clash in 2021, says Todt

This year's F1 calendar had listed the Canadian Grand Prix on the same June weekend as Le Mans before the COVID-19 pandemic tore up the schedules, with the Montreal race ultimately cancelled. Le Mans will be the highlight of a reduced six-round World Endurance Championship (WEC) season in 2021 with the race scheduled for June 12-13 on a provisional calendar published last Friday.

Reuters | Le Mans | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:53 IST
Motor racing-FIA will try to avoid Le Mans/F1 clash in 2021, says Todt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, will do what it can to avoid a calendar clash in 2021 between the 24 Hours of Le Mans and a grand prix, president Jean Todt told reporters at the 88th edition of the event. This year's F1 calendar had listed the Canadian Grand Prix on the same June weekend as Le Mans before the COVID-19 pandemic tore up the schedules, with the Montreal race ultimately cancelled.

Le Mans will be the highlight of a reduced six-round World Endurance Championship (WEC) season in 2021 with the race scheduled for June 12-13 on a provisional calendar published last Friday. "Clearly, we will do as much as we can to avoid a clash between WEC and Formula One," Todt said in a Zoom news conference.

"But of course it can also depend where Formula One will be located because the time zone has some importance. So we will do the best effort but that's the maximum I can tell you." Formula One has yet to publish a draft 2021 calendar but is hoping to have a more familiar list of races after a condensed and reduced 2020 season.

"We're certainly planning on a 2021 that may not be completely business back to normal, but it's pretty close," chairman Chase Carey told Sky Sports television last month. This year was supposed to have a record 22 rounds but now has only 17, the majority of them in Europe, with some new circuits brought in to replace those whose grands prix had to be cancelled.

Formula One drivers have competed at Le Mans and grands prix in the same season, Germany's Nico Hulkenberg winning in 2015 and Fernando Alonso in 2018 while with Force India and McLaren respectively. Hulkenberg was unable to defend his title in 2016 as the race clashed with the inaugural grand prix in Azerbaijan.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus pandemic, LAC tensions cast shadow on Ladakh tourism industry

The hotels are unoccupied, the taxies unhired and the markets bereft of their usual hustle bustle. Ladakh is missing its guests. As people step out of the Leh airport, Cherring Namgyal 32 waits for tourists he can ferry in his taxi to dif...

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation, the global rail solutions division of Bombardier, by Alstom S.A. In addition, the regulator has also given approval to Caisse de dpt et placem...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Don't sign farm bills, Sukhhbir Badal urges President

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to give his assent to the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha, asking him to return them to Parliament for reconsideration. Badal said the passage of the bills mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020