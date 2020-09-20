Left Menu
IPL 13: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals' opening game against CSK

England batsman Jos Buttler will miss the Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the player is still undergoing quarantine with his family following COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:46 IST
Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler

England batsman Jos Buttler will miss the Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the player is still undergoing quarantine with his family following COVID-19 protocols. Buttler, who was a part of England's limited-overs series against Australia, arrived in Dubai on Thursday after the conclusion of the One Day International (ODI) series.

"I am really looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Obviously, I had some cricket with England this summer which has been nice to get outside and play again. Exciting to see IPL getting started last night, Chennai getting a win. Sam Curran hitting a couple of sixes that was good to watch. I have been telling Tom (Curran) to hit more sixes for the Royals than Sam does for Chennai," Buttler said during an Instagram live chat on the Royals' handle. "Unfortunately, I am going to miss the first match because I am gonna be under my quarantine period as I am here with my family. It is great that Royals have allowed me to have my family here," he added.

Commenting on his teammate and all-rounder Ben Stokes' availability for the tournament, Buttler said he is expecting him to join the squad at 'some point' in the tournament. "Hopefully (he will return), I think Ben (Stokes) is taking some family time at the moment. Hopefully, he will be able to join us at some point in pink," Buttler said. The wicketkeeper-batsman further said he is looking forward to opening the innings for the Jaipur-based franchise in the tournament but he is open to adjusting his position according to the match situation.

"I like opening the batting in T20s but of course I am very happy to bat anywhere the captain and coach want me to play," he said. Rajasthan Royals will play against CSK in their opening game on Tuesday, September 22. CSK have won their opening game against Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday. (ANI)

