SPO-CRI-WARNER-IND Hope at least 25 per cent crowds will be allowed when India tour Australia: Warner Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) Prolific Australia opener David Warner wants to see "at least 25 per cent crowds" inside the stadiums when they host Virat Kohli's India in a high-profile tour later this year. SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING Bravo to miss another couple of games, says CSK coach Fleming Abu Dhabi, Sep 20 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will miss another couple of matches of the 13th IPL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:08 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PREVIEW Kohli begins hunt for elusive IPL title as RCB face Sunrisers Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner's low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ISHANT-INJURY Ishant suffers back injury on eve of DC's match against KXIP: Report Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) Senior pacer Ishant Sharma suffered an injury during training on the eve of Delhi Capitals' IPL opener against Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday, according to a report.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WARNER Hope the youngsters translate their talent into performance: Warner Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is hoping the team's young recruits "translate their talent into performance" in the 13th IPL and said gaining early momentum would do themselves a world of good.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CURRAN Curran surprised by Dhoni's move to promote him up the order Abu Dhabi, Sep 20 (PTI) Sam Curran says he was left "surprised" by "genius" Mahendra Singh Dhoni's move to send the England all-rounder ahead of himself during the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here. SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-CUMMINS Happy that I don't have to bowl to McCullum anymore: Cummins Abu Dhabi, Sep 20 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders' star recruit Pat Cummins is happy that he does not have to bowl to Brendon McCullum anymore with the Kiwi great now heading the coaching staff of the franchise.

SPO-IPL-ROYALS-BUTTLER Buttler to miss Royals' opening game due to quarantine requirement Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals' opening IPL game against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday as he is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period, having arrived here with his family. SPO-FOOT-BHOWANIPORE-COVID Two Bhawanipore FC footballers return positive ahead of I-League qualifiers Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) Bhawanipore FC's preparations for the upcoming I-League qualifiers suffered a setback after two of their players were found positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RASHID Focus is always on bowling economically, never thought about taking so many wickets: Rashid Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) With 55 wickets in three seasons, Rashid Khan is one of the lethal bowlers operating in the IPL but the Afghanistan spinner says his focus is not on taking wickets but bowling economically. SPO-CRI-MCA-LD MUSHTAQ MCA Apex Council member urges BCCI to hold Mushtaq Ali tourney in Mumbai Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council member and noted curator Nadim Memon has urged the BCCI to organise the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy here saying the city has enough grounds to host the domestic T20 tournament.

SPO-CRI-PONTING-BLM Ponting says 'we should be talking about it', reacts to Finch's remarks on not taking a knee Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) "We should certainly be talking about it," said Australian batting great Ricky Ponting while elucidating current limited overs skipper Aaron Finch's recent stand on not taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. SPO-SHOOT-ONLINE Online shooting has gained traction, ISSF also looking at it: Sharif New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Seeing the interest generated by online tournaments, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) is planning to experiment with organising virtual competitions of its own in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WI-WOM-BLM West Indies, England women's teams to take a knee in support of BLM London, Sep 20 (PTI) Players of the West Indies and England women's cricket teams will take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in all five games of an upcoming T20 International series. SPO-GOLF-TVESA Tvesa falters in final round, finishes tied-10th at Open de France Bordeaux (France), Sep 20 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik faltered in the final round to finish tied 10th at the Lacoste Open de France here on Sunday.

SPO-CHESS-HARIKRISHNA Harikrishna finishes seventh, Carlsen and So emerge joint winners Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) A below-par performance in Blitz-2, in which he managed only three points from nine rounds, saw Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna finish joint seventh in the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament..

