Washington owner Snyder quarantining, will miss game

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, are in quarantine and will not be on hand when the team plays the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday. The Snyders tested negative for COVID-19 but recently came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, team doctor Anthony Casolaro said in a team-issued statement.

"I have advised Dan and Tanya to quarantine out of an abundance of caution," Casolaro said. "Although the Snyders will not be present at today's game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the health and safety of those with whom they may come into contact is paramount. They will be with the team in spirit, watching the game from home and rooting for a Washington victory." The Snyders have not missed a game in 21 years, a team official said.

Both teams are 1-0 entering the game. Washington defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, while the Cardinals topped the San Francisco 49ers.