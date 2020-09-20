Sports play an important role to catalyse positive change: J-K Lieutenant Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the youth of the union territory have immense potential and can play a significant role in bringing positive change. He said this while inaugurating the Police Premier League Cricket Tournament in Sonawar here.

Sinha said Srinagar is the land of lake and saints where sports can also play a significant role in the peace, prosperity and development of the region and expressed delight to see the sporting culture in the city. Congratulating the Jammu and Kashmir Police for organizing the cricket tournament, the Lt Governor said such events by J-K Police show the humane face of the force.

There is no dearth of talent in J-K and only the right direction and a little bit of hand-holding is required to channelise the energy of the youth, he said. "Sports play an important role to catalyse positive change. With sports, we can defeat negativity,” he said.