Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Giants fear Barkley sustained torn ACL

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sustained a serious injury to his right knee on the first play of the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Chicago Bears.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 01:31 IST
Report: Giants fear Barkley sustained torn ACL

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sustained a serious injury to his right knee on the first play of the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Chicago Bears. Citing sources, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Giants fear the 23-year-old Barkley has a torn ACL.

The team said Barkley had been taken for X-rays and would undergo further testing on Monday. Barkley originally appeared to injure his left hand or wrist on the completion of an 18-yard scamper toward the end of the first quarter.

Barkley was able to return but went down again after a 6-yard run to open the second quarter. He immediately ripped off his helmet and grabbed at his right knee. He needed assistance to get off the field before being carted to the locker room. Barkley had four carries for 28 yards before leaving the contest.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Barkley rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons after New York made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was ruled out for the second half of the game with a toe injury suffered just before the intermission. He caught a pass from Daniel Jones and was tackled awkwardly before hobbling off the field and heading directly to the locker room.

Shepard finished with two catches for 29 yards and one rush for 6 yards. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ramirez, Carrasco power Indians past Tigers

Jose Ramirez hit two home runs and Carlos Carrasco tossed seven shutout innings to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a four-game series in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland 29-24 won three of the fo...

49ers overcome injuries in 31-13 win over Jets

The San Francisco 49ers overcame injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Bosa with a stellar defensive effort Sunday afternoon, limiting the host New York Jets to just two field goals before a meaningless late touchdown in a 31-13 shellacking....

Family, work and opera filled Ginsburg's final summer

She was seeing family. She was exercising. She was listening to opera. She was doing the work of the court. She even officiated at a wedding. Thats how Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent the weeks before her death Friday at 87. Those who had...

Sudan to discuss removal from US terrorism list in UAE

Sudanese officials will discuss the removal of their country from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terror with U.S. officials during a visit to the United Arab Emirates this week, the ruling council said on Sunday.Sudans transitional govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020