Marlins score two unearned runs to top Nats, Scherzer

The host Miami Marlins scored two unearned runs against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer for a 2-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:39 IST
The host Miami Marlins scored two unearned runs against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer for a 2-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. Errors led to the runs in the first and sixth innings against Scherzer (4-4), who went 5 2/3 innings and matched his season high with 119 pitches.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Marlins loaded the bases with two outs. Scherzer appeared to escape damage when he got pinch-hitter Starling Marte to hit a grounder to Carter Kieboom at third base. But Kieboom's throw was a bit low, and first baseman Eric Thames failed to field the short hop. Monte Harrison scored the go-ahead run and Kieboom was given the error, but Thames was visibly upset that he couldn't make the play and slammed the ball to the turf.

Miami's Brandon Kintzler earned his 10th save with a scoreless seventh inning. He gave up a single to Luis Garcia and a double to pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez to put runners on second and third, but got Andrew Stevenson on a fly ball to shallow right and Trea Turner on a grounder to the mound -- both with no advancements. Pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki struck out swinging to end the game. Miami's Sandy Alcantara (3-2) earned the win, allowing five hits, two walks and one run, striking out four in six innings. He threw 100 pitches -- one short of his season high.

Scherzer allowed five hits, walked two and struck out six. Miami opened the scoring with an unearned run in the first inning. Corey Dickerson singled, advanced to second on Garrett Cooper's hit and to third on a wild pitch. Then, with two outs, Dickerson scored when second baseman Garcia's errant throw pulled Thames off the bag at first.

In the fifth, the Nationals tied the score 1-1, loading the bases with two outs before Turner beat out a high chopper for an RBI infield single. Brock Holt, who drew a leadoff walk, came around to score. Washington threatened in the sixth. Asdrubal Cabrera led off with a double down the right-field line. Marlins right fielder Matt Joyce dove, and the ball deflected off the tip of his glove. The Nationals used Michael A. Taylor as a pinch-runner, but he couldn't advance as Alcantara concluded his day by getting the next three batters out.

