Golf-South Africa's Higgo wins Portugal Open for first European Tour title

The 21-year-old Higgo shot five birdies on the front nine and added further gains on the 11th and 18th holes at Royal Obidos to go 19-under for the tournament. Angles also fired seven birdies for his third straight round of 66 while South Africa's George Coetzee, who won the Portugal Masters last weekend, was four shots adrift of his compatriot and finished tied-third alongside Englishman Andrew Wilson.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 01:42 IST
Golf-South Africa's Higgo wins Portugal Open for first European Tour title

South Africa's Garrick Higgo captured his maiden European Tour title at the Portugal Open on Sunday with a one-shot victory over Spaniard Pep Angles after a spotless final round of seven-under-par 65. The 21-year-old Higgo shot five birdies on the front nine and added further gains on the 11th and 18th holes at Royal Obidos to go 19-under for the tournament.

Angles also fired seven birdies for his third straight round of 66 while South Africa's George Coetzee, who won the Portugal Masters last weekend, was four shots adrift of his compatriot and finished tied-third alongside Englishman Andrew Wilson. "It feels awesome. I thought it was going to be a little bit easier over the last three holes but he (Angles) made it a bit tough. That birdie on the last was really nice," Higgo, who sealed the win in only his seventh Tour start, said.

The left-handed Higgo, who dropped only three shots during the tournament, said his putting made all the difference. "I could have done even better, golf's always like that. It was nice. I don't think I made a bogey in two days so I was just really sharp," he said.

"The last couple of weeks, I was struggling with my putting. I think I was over-reading everything and this week, I just went with my first read. I think you can quickly see things that aren't there, so that was the key this week."

