Jones scores three TDs as Packers pound Lions

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 01:49 IST
Aaron Jones had scoring runs of 75 and 14 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, and the host Green Bay Packers cruised to a 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Jones rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries and caught four passes for 68 yards for the Packers (2-0). Rodgers passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Detroit's Matthew Stafford threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns but also had an interception returned for a score. Kerryon Johnson added a rushing touchdown and Marvin Jones caught four passes, including a touchdown, for the Lions (0-2). Aaron Jones burst up the middle on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and went the distance to give the Packers a 24-14 advantage.

Green Bay increased its lead later in the quarter when Stafford threw an errant pass intended for Danny Amendola near his goal line. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan snared it and rolled into the end zone on a 7-yard return. Mason Crosby's 35-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining in the quarter increased the Packers' lead to 34-14.

Stafford's 24-yard pass to Marvin Hall with 13 minutes remaining cut the Packers' lead to 13. Jones' second scoring run with 7:59 remaining, followed by Jamaal Williams' two-point conversion run, made it 42-21. Green Bay led 17-14 at halftime.

Johnson's 1-yard scoring run capped a 75-yard drive on the Lions' first possession. Stafford's 29-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson was the big play on the drive. Crosby kicked a 43-yard field goal at the end of Green Bay's first possession.

Detroit's second drive was a repeat of the first one except for the scoring play. It drove 75 yards, this time finished off by Stafford's 4-yard pass to Jones. Green Bay answered with a 75-yard drive of its own, capped by Rodgers' 7-yard pass to Jones.

Rodgers' second scoring pass, an 11-yard toss to tight end Robert Tonyan with 14 seconds left in the half, put the Packers on top. --Field Level Media

