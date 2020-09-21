Molina's blast lifts Cardinals over Pirates

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 04:44 IST
Yadier Molina's two-run homer in the seventh inning on Sunday gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. St. Louis (26-24) won the final four games of the five-game series and maintained a one-game lead over Milwaukee and Cincinnati in the chase for second place, and therefore a guaranteed postseason spot, in the National League Central.

Bryan Reynolds doubled and scored on Colin Moran's sacrifice fly for Pittsburgh (15-38), which has lost 12 of its past 13. It was a pitching duel between Pittsburgh's Joe Musgrove and St. Louis' Jack Flaherty through six innings. It was also a rematch from Opening Day, when Flaherty and the Cardinals topped Musgrove and the Pirates in a battle of right-handers.

In this one, Flaherty (4-2) allowed one run and two hits in six innings, with 11 strikeouts and two walks. It was a bounce-back game for Flaherty, who Tuesday at Milwaukee allowed a career-high nine runs and yielded eight hits in three-plus innings.

Andrew Miller pitched a hitless ninth for his third save. Musgrove pitched six scoreless innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and one walk. He had a lead when he left but did not get a decision, leaving him one more start this season to try for his first win.

Derek Holland (1-3) gave up Molina's homer in the seventh. In the fourth, Reynolds led off with a double to left-center. He went to third on Adam Frazier's sacrifice bunt and scored on Moran's sacrifice fly to center to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

Although Musgrove had had some below-standard and short outings, that run gave him something he had not had much of this year -- offensive support. It was the fourth run Pittsburgh scored during his seven starts. Holland replaced Musgrove in the seventh. Matt Carpenter led off with a single to left. Molina -- who left Saturday's game after being hit with a pitch on his left wrist but started Sunday -- launched his third homer to left for a 2-1 Cardinals' lead.

--Field Level Media

