Giants break out in a big way, finally, against A's

Left-hander Tyler Anderson rebounded from an early ejection in his last start to pitch into the sixth inning and the visiting San Francisco Giants vented five games' worth of frustration on the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon, whipping their cross-bay rivals 14-2 in the finale of a three-game interleague series. Brandon Crawford belted a grand slam and Darin Ruf also drove in four runs, two with a home run, as the Giants (26-26) finally broke through against the A's (33-20) after losses in all five previous meetings this season.

The win left the Giants tied with Cincinnati and Milwaukee for the National League's second-wild card spot, all just a half-game behind Philadelphia. San Francisco finishes with eight games at home in the next seven days, including a double-header against San Diego on Friday. The A's, meanwhile, were denied an opportunity to clinch the American League West title. Their magic number to do so remains at one over second-place Houston.

Anderson (3-3), who was given the heave-ho after pitching just two innings Thursday against Seattle, returned on two days' rest and dominated the A's, shutting them out for five innings before allowing two unearned runs in the sixth. He was pulled two outs into the sixth, charged with two runs, both unearned, on four hits. He walked three and struck out four.

By the time the A's scored their two runs, the Giants had already scored eight times, including two apiece on homers by Chadwick Tromp, his fourth, in the third inning and Ruf, his fifth, in the fourth. Both those homers came off A's starter Mike Minor (1-6).

Minor was replaced after walking Brandon Belt and Ruf to open the sixth. One out later, Mauricio Dubon singled to load the bases and Crawford unloaded on reliever J.B. Wendelken for his fourth career grand slam, his first since 2015, to break the game open at 8-0. Minor was charged with six runs on four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

Ruf capped his four-RBI day with a two-run single in the eighth, and the Giants tacked on three more in the ninth, one on Tromp's third RBI, a run-scoring single. Tromp finished with three hits, while Crawford, Ruf, Dubon. Austin Slater and Daniel Robertson collected two apiece in a 15-hit attack by the Giants, who had been shut out in each of the first two games of the series.

Jake Lamb's two-run single accounted for all of the Oakland scoring. --Field Level Media