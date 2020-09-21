Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants break out in a big way, finally, against A's

Brandon Crawford belted a grand slam and Darin Ruf also drove in four runs, two with a home run, as the Giants (26-26) finally broke through against the A's (33-20) after losses in all five previous meetings this season. The win left the Giants tied with Cincinnati and Milwaukee for the National League's second-wild card spot, all just a half-game behind Philadelphia.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 05:24 IST
Giants break out in a big way, finally, against A's

Left-hander Tyler Anderson rebounded from an early ejection in his last start to pitch into the sixth inning and the visiting San Francisco Giants vented five games' worth of frustration on the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon, whipping their cross-bay rivals 14-2 in the finale of a three-game interleague series. Brandon Crawford belted a grand slam and Darin Ruf also drove in four runs, two with a home run, as the Giants (26-26) finally broke through against the A's (33-20) after losses in all five previous meetings this season.

The win left the Giants tied with Cincinnati and Milwaukee for the National League's second-wild card spot, all just a half-game behind Philadelphia. San Francisco finishes with eight games at home in the next seven days, including a double-header against San Diego on Friday. The A's, meanwhile, were denied an opportunity to clinch the American League West title. Their magic number to do so remains at one over second-place Houston.

Anderson (3-3), who was given the heave-ho after pitching just two innings Thursday against Seattle, returned on two days' rest and dominated the A's, shutting them out for five innings before allowing two unearned runs in the sixth. He was pulled two outs into the sixth, charged with two runs, both unearned, on four hits. He walked three and struck out four.

By the time the A's scored their two runs, the Giants had already scored eight times, including two apiece on homers by Chadwick Tromp, his fourth, in the third inning and Ruf, his fifth, in the fourth. Both those homers came off A's starter Mike Minor (1-6).

Minor was replaced after walking Brandon Belt and Ruf to open the sixth. One out later, Mauricio Dubon singled to load the bases and Crawford unloaded on reliever J.B. Wendelken for his fourth career grand slam, his first since 2015, to break the game open at 8-0. Minor was charged with six runs on four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

Ruf capped his four-RBI day with a two-run single in the eighth, and the Giants tacked on three more in the ninth, one on Tromp's third RBI, a run-scoring single. Tromp finished with three hits, while Crawford, Ruf, Dubon. Austin Slater and Daniel Robertson collected two apiece in a 15-hit attack by the Giants, who had been shut out in each of the first two games of the series.

Jake Lamb's two-run single accounted for all of the Oakland scoring. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday. The letter had been ...

Golf-DeChambeau's 'mad scientist' muscle validated in U.S. Open win

Bryson DeChambeaus unorthodox style got major validation on Sunday, as the power-driving mad scientist of the PGA Tour claimed the U.S. Open by a definitive six-stroke margin and silenced his sceptics.Since he unveiled his single-length set...

FOREX-Dollar clings on, yen creeps higher as Fed speakers in focus

The dollar clung to late-week gains on Monday, while the yen and yuan each edged higher, as investors looked ahead to a slew of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers this week and to a decision on the inclusion of Chinese government bonds in a glob...

Soccer-Depleted champions Al Hilal through to Asian Champions League last 16

Defending champions Al Hilal battled their way into the Asian Champions League knockout phase on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Irans Shahr Khodro despite only have three substitutes available to them due to COVID-19 infections. Al Hilal ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020