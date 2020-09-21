Seahawks' Wilson, defense star in win over Patriots

Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks made a defensive stand at the goal line on the game's final play to defeat the visiting New England Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night. Cam Newton nearly rallied the Patriots from a 12-point deficit in the final 4:32. He scored on a 1-yard TD run with 2:16 left to make the score 35-30 and, after Seattle went three-and-out, drove to New England's 1-yard line with two seconds left. Newton tried to run for the score, but was stopped by Seattle's L.J. Collier for a 1-yard loss.

Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards and rushed for 39 for the Seahawks (2-0). Wilson threw for four TDs last week in a 38-25 victory at Atlanta. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Freddie Swain and Chris Carson made TD receptions for the Seahawks, who outscored New England (1-1) 14-3 in the third quarter to pull away from a 14-all halftime tie.

Carson had a game-high 72 yards rushing. The touchdown reception was his third of the season, giving the Seahawks a 12-point lead with 4:32 remaining. Newton completed 30 of 44 passes for 397 yards and a touchdown and had a team-high 47 yards rushing and two TDs. The Patriots' Julian Edelman made eight receptions for 179 yards.

The Patriots opened the scoring as Wilson's pass for Greg Olsen deflected off the tight end's hands and went straight to Devin McCourty, who returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. Seattle responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Tyler Lockett.

The Patriots regained the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Newton early in the second quarter. Wilson hit Metcalf with a 54-yard strike to tie the score before halftime.

New England took a 17-14 lead on a 25-yard field goal by Nick Folk early in the third. Wilson responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Moore and a 21-yarder to Swain for a 28-17 lead. Newton threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jakob Johnson with 14:14 remaining to pull the Patriots to 28-23. A two-point conversion attempt was stopped by Seattle safety Jamal Adams, who was in on 10 tackles and had a sack.

Seattle defensive back Quandre Diggs was ejected late in the first quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry. --Field Level Media