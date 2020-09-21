Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks' Wilson, defense star in win over Patriots

Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks made a defensive stand at the goal line on the game's final play to defeat the visiting New England Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 09:36 IST
Seahawks' Wilson, defense star in win over Patriots
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks made a defensive stand at the goal line on the game's final play to defeat the visiting New England Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night. Cam Newton nearly rallied the Patriots from a 12-point deficit in the final 4:32. He scored on a 1-yard TD run with 2:16 left to make the score 35-30 and, after Seattle went three-and-out, drove to New England's 1-yard line with two seconds left. Newton tried to run for the score but was stopped by Seattle's L.J. Collier for a 1-yard loss.

Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards and rushed for 39 for the Seahawks (2-0). Wilson threw four TDs last week in a 38-25 victory at Atlanta. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Freddie Swain, and Chris Carson made TD receptions for the Seahawks, who outscored New England (1-1) 14-3 in the third quarter to pull away from a 14-all halftime tie.

Carson had a game-high 72 yards rushing. The touchdown reception was his third of the season, giving the Seahawks a 12-point lead with 4:32 remaining. Newton completed 30 of 44 passes for 397 yards and a touchdown and had a team-high 47 yards rushing and two TDs. The Patriots' Julian Edelman made eight receptions for 179 yards.

The Patriots opened the scoring as Wilson's pass for Greg Olsen deflected off the tight end's hands and went straight to Devin McCourty, who returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. Seattle responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Lockett.

The Patriots regained the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Newton early in the second quarter. Wilson hit Metcalf with a 54-yard strike to tie the score before halftime.

New England took a 17-14 lead on a 25-yard field goal by Nick Folk early in the third. Wilson responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Moore and a 21-yarder to Swain for a 28-17 lead. Newton threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jakob Johnson with 14:14 remaining to pull the Patriots to 28-23. A two-point conversion attempt was stopped by Seattle safety Jamal Adams, who was in on 10 tackles and had a sack.

Seattle defensive back Quandre Diggs was ejected late in the first quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and...

Philippines' Duterte eases overseas travel ban on health workers

The Philippines president has eased an overseas travel ban on Filipino nurses and other medical workers to allow more to take jobs abroad, his spokesman said on Monday, as his government believes it has its coronavirus outbreak under contro...

Rheumatoid arthritis associated with 23 pc increased risk of diabetes: Study

A new study shows that rheumatoid arthritis RA is associated with a 23 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D, and may indicate that both diseases are linked to the bodys inflammatory response. The research was conducted by Zixing Ti...

EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition

Royal Dutch Shell is looking to slash up to 40 off the cost of producing oil and gas in a major drive to save cash so it can overhaul its business and focus more on renewable energy and power markets, sources told Reuters.Shells new cost-cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020