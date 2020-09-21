Reds use walks to stroll by White Sox

Left Menu
Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and had an RBI during Cincinnati's five-run fourth as the host Reds took advantage of 11 walks by Chicago White Sox pitchers to win 7-3 on Sunday.

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and had an RBI during Cincinnati's five-run fourth as the host Reds took advantage of 11 walks by Chicago White Sox pitchers to win 7-3 on Sunday. It took some time, but the Reds made Chicago starter Dylan Cease (5-3) pay for his wildness. In a strange circumstance, Cease did not allow a hit while pitching into the fourth, but he walked seven and left after issuing free passes to the first three batters of his final inning -- all would score.

Tucker Barnhart and Aquino delivered RBI groundouts to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead after the barrage of walks from Cease. Three more walks from reliever Ross Detwiler put the Reds (27-27) up 3-0, and Mike Moustakas' two-run single -- the club's first hit of the day -- made it 5-0 after four innings. Chicago (34-19), which leads the AL Central, got two back in the fifth. Nick Madrigal delivered a two-out RBI infield single, and Jose Abreu followed with a run-scoring double to make it 5-2. Those runs were charged to Cincinnati's Michael Lorenzen, who also allowed three hits while walking two and striking out eight over 4 2/3 innings in the start.

Aquino, however, got those runs back with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth for the Reds, who have won seven of eight and three straight series while pursuing a spot in the postseason. Edwin Encarnacion hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, while Madrigal and Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who already have clinched a postseason spot. However, they saw star shortstop Tim Anderson exit in the seventh inning with a reported hamstring injury.

With three walks on Sunday, Joey Votto became the Reds' all-time leader with 1,211, breaking the mark of 1,210 set by Pete Rose. Freddy Galvis had two hits for the Reds, who finished with only seven to go with the 11 free passes.

