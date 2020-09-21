Left Menu
Golf-McIlroy backs Wolff for future success after US Open bid falls short

"It's not as if he blew up like I did and was going to shoot 80, like what I did at Augusta," said McIlroy, referring to his collapse at the 2011 Masters where he entered the final round with a four-shot lead but finished 10 strokes behind champion Charl Schwartzel. "I probably thought that, if he went out there in today's conditions and shot a couple over par, that he'd win the tournament.

21-09-2020
Rory McIlroy is confident Matthew Wolff will have many more opportunities to win a major after the American's U.S. Open bid unravelled in Sunday's final round. Wolff, who was bidding to become the first debutant to win the tournament since 1913, headed into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau but three bogeys in the front nine tripped him up early.

"I probably thought that, if he went out there in today's conditions and shot a couple over par, that he'd win the tournament. "He's resilient. He'll have plenty more chances," added the Northern Irishman, who finished in a share of eighth place.

