Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo 2020 consulting firm paid around $370,000 to Diack's son - report

A consulting firm for Tokyo's Olympic bid committee paid around $370,000 to the son of Lamine Diack, once one of the world's most powerful sports officials, around the time Japan was picked to host the 2020 Games, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:58 IST
Tokyo 2020 consulting firm paid around $370,000 to Diack's son - report

A consulting firm for Tokyo's Olympic bid committee paid around $370,000 to the son of Lamine Diack, once one of the world's most powerful sports officials, around the time Japan was picked to host the 2020 Games, Kyodo News reported on Monday. The report comes amid French investigations into the former head of Tokyo's bid committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, for approving around $2 million in payments to Black Tidings, a now-defunct consulting firm in Singapore.

The report said the findings, based on a review of financial documents as well as reporting by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and several media organisations including Kyodo, may shed light on what happened to the $2 million. Black Tidings made multiple transfers to Diack’s son, Papa Massata Diack, including some paid into a personal account and others transferred to his company, the report said. The combined total was around $370,000, it said.

Papa Massata Diack told Kyodo that the payments were not related to the Tokyo Olympics. He declined further comment in an e-mail to Reuters. French prosecutors had been looking into whether Black Tidings paid the younger Diack to influence the father, who was a member of the International Olympic Committee and believed to control votes among African members.

Takeda resigned last year due to the scandal, admitting to the payments while denying wrongdoing. The Kyodo report said he denied any knowledge of money transfers from Black Tidings.

"At the time, I did not know anything that happened after (making the payment to the consulting firm)," he said. Reuters could not immediately contact Takeda for comment.

The older Diack, former head of world athletics' governing body, was convicted in France on Wednesday for corruption in relation to a Russian doping scandal. The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the government planning to host the games next year instead.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania, Poland and Romania to ask EU leaders to offer trade, visa-free travel to Belarus

The presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania will ask European Union leaders at a summit later this week to offer a support package for Belarus if the country holds a democratic election.The proposed package would include a favourable tr...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over suspension of members

Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition members over suspension of eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek OBrien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their unruly behav...

Over 3 lakh trees in U'khand's Champawat will be submerged due to Pancheswar dam: Forest official

More than three lakh trees in Uttarakhands Champawat district alone will be submerged by the water in the proposed Pancheshwar dam, a Forest department official said on Monday. The counting of trees standing on private land has not yet begu...

Jaishankar extends greetings to Armenian counterpart on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday wished Armenia on their Independence Day and extended greetings to his counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.Jaishankar said he is looking forward to further strengthening the ties between the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020