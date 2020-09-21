Left Menu
Chennaiyin FC announces signing of Enes Sipovic for 2020-2021 season

Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced the signing of Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipovic.

21-09-2020
Chennaiyin FC logo.

Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced the signing of Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipovic. "Chennaiyin FC are excited to announce the signing of Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipovic for the duration of the 2020-21 season," the club said in a statement.

The defender joins the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions on a free transfer after a stint at Qatar top-flight side Umm Salal SC. He becomes CFC's third signing ahead of the upcoming season, following the arrival of Indian full-backs Reagan Singh and Chhuantea Fanai. Sipovic, who just turned 30 last week and will be the first Bosnian to feature in the ISL, is excited about playing in India and is looking forward to joining the ranks of new CFC Head Coach Csaba Laszlo.

"I was instinctive that India will be my next destination. I am very happy to be part of such a beautiful club. I have been following Chennaiyin since its very first season in 2014 under Marco Materazzi, and I am aware that it is a team that has a tremendous fanbase and is incredibly successful. I am already very excited for the new season. It will be a great experience, I am sure," the club's official website quoted Sipovic as saying from the Bosnian capital city of Sarajevo, his hometown. Laszlo said: "Enes has all the qualities to succeed at CFC and in the ISL. He is an imposing presence in the air with his height and is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. I am sure he will strike a great partnership with Eli Sabia in defence and will be the perfect addition to our squad in terms of guiding our Indian defenders as well. He has experience of playing in Asia, specifically in more extreme conditions like in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which I am certain will hold him in good stead in India."

Sipovic is a former Bosnia and Herzegovina U-21 international who came through the youth ranks of FK Zeljeznicar in Sarajevo. He spent six years at Otelul Galati in Romania, with whom he won the 2010-11 Romanian top-division championship title. Following Otelul, Sipovic enjoyed stints in Belgium (K.V.C. Westerlo) and Morocco (Ittihad Tanger & RS Berkane) before a first foray into Asia with Saudi Arabia's Ohod Club. He then returned for a short spell with his alma mater FK Zeljeznicar before turning out for Umm Salal in Qatar last season. (ANI)

