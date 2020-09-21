Left Menu
Feels good to be back with rest of group after recovering from Covid-19, says Mandeep Singh

Indian hockey team striker Mandeep Singh is elated to be back on the pitch and go about basic activities to improve fitness after recovering from Covid-19.

Indian hockey team striker Mandeep Singh (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Indian hockey team striker Mandeep Singh is elated to be back on the pitch and go about basic activities to improve fitness after recovering from Covid-19. Mandeep was the first player to be admitted to the hospital in Bengaluru and the striker recalled the experience as being one of the toughest times of his life.

According to Mandeep, what helped was constant team-support and reassurances from Hockey India during this entire phase. "I think we had read and heard so much about the pandemic being a deadly disease, the first few days was stressful and anxious after testing positive for the virus. Although I have been in some of the most difficult match-situations as a professional hockey player, I had never felt this stressed," Mandeep said in a Hockey India release.

"I was never taken away in an ambulance, never been seriously injured either. So, this phase was a new experience for me but I am really grateful to the constant team-support and Hockey India officials speaking with us individual to assure everything will be taken care of. After recovering, they (Hockey India) even gave us an option to return home to take a break if we felt like it but we wanted to stay back and rejoin the rest of the group," added the young forward who scored maximum goals for team India in 2019 season. He further emphasized that they have a good support system around them which is why returning to activities has been a smooth transition.

"We have a very good trainer in Robin Arkel and he knows exactly how much to push us. We are taking only 50-60 per cent of the regular workload at the moment and have just one session per day. Chief Coach Graham Reid is also constantly monitoring how we feel during a session. It feels good to be back with the rest of the group and I feel relieved to be fine and recovered fully," he said. With FIH Hockey Pro League restarting from tomorrow, Mandeep feels it's good that sporting activities have begun around the world.

"Over the weekend, we watched brilliant IPL matches between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians and then Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab. Though we don't follow cricket very closely, it was exciting to watch these two matches. It brings very positive energy especially when everything else has been halted due to the pandemic. I think watching live sports on TV will also give people who have endured a lot over the past six months, a reason to take their minds off their troubles for some time and enjoy the action. As a team we will also be watching Germany vs Belgium hockey match tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

