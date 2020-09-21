Left Menu
Soccer-Rubiales reelected Spanish football federation president

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales was re-elected unopposed, with a new four-year mandate, the federation said on Monday.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:05 IST
Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales was re-elected unopposed, with a new four-year mandate, the federation said on Monday. Spain's former World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas withdrew his candidacy in June, citing the coronavirus pandemic as a reason.

The federation announced the news on Twitter and posted reactions from other football officials, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino. "Congratulations Luis, I want to thank you and the RFEF for all the work done in the last few years, but above all, in the last few months," said Infantino.

Rubiales, 43, took over from Angel Maria Villar in May 2018, who was sacked following corruption charges. Born in Las Palmas, Rubiales played for several lower league clubs after coming through the Valencia and Atletico Madrid youth systems and finished his playing career in 2009 with Hamilton Academical in Scotland.

One of his first decisions as RFEF president was to sack then Spain coach Julen Lopetegui ahead of the 2018 World Cup, after Real Madrid announced him as their next manager.

