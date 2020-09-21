Left Menu
SRH's Marsh suffers injury while bowling against RCB

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:50 IST
SRH's Marsh suffers injury while bowling against RCB
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury while bowling during his side Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL opener against Royal Challengers here on Monday. The 28-year-old Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground. Vijay Shankar completed the remaining two balls of the over and gave away nine runs.

Marsh, who bowled only four deliveries, has had a history of injuries in the past due to which he has missed number of editions of IPL. Marsh didn't come back to field during the rest of the RCB innings. The Sunrisers won the toss and opted to field.

