Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF to grant Rs 3 crore as COVID solidarity fund to state associations

The All India Football Federation on Monday decided to grant COVID solidarity fund to the tune of Rs 3 crore to its state member associations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:30 IST
AIFF to grant Rs 3 crore as COVID solidarity fund to state associations
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndianFootball)

The All India Football Federation on Monday decided to grant COVID solidarity fund to the tune of Rs 3 crore to its state member associations. The decision was taken after a virtual meeting of the AIFF president Praful Patel with the representatives of the state associations.

"The President granted a Rs. 3 crore COVID solidarity fund to help the state associations which will be discussed individually with the state FAs to understand their individual requirements," the AIFF said in a release. However, the Western India Football Association (WIFA) of which Patel is also the president and West Bengal football body (IFA) announced their decision to forego the grant. "The President also decided to waive of the CRS fees for all players – an amount of Rs. 1.32 crore which was to be paid to the AIFF, and also an amount of 34.5 lakhs for the Academy Accreditation fee for the 2020-21 season." Patel said the pandemic has affected the sport badly all over the world with the matches being played behind closed doors.

"The Indian Football season is all set to kick-off from October onwards. Despite the difficult situation we hope to move ahead with the planned calendar. But there's always a doubt whether we would be able to conduct ourselves as planned," he said. "A large number of states are still battling the virus, our teams cannot reassemble, and we also cannot start our camps. In a country as big as India, there are many restrictions in many states."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC takes down coronavirus airborne transmission guidance

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday took down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error. The now-withdrawn guidanc...

France reports 5,298 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 5,298 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from the previous days increase of 10,569.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections has risen by 53 to 31,338, the health mini...

Iraq to bar pilgrims over COVID-19 fears

Iraq is to bar entry to religious pilgrims to the country, its government health committee said in a statement on Monday, just weeks ahead of a Shiite Muslim pilgrimage which is the largest annual religious gathering in the world. Arbaeen, ...

Suspect in 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case arrested from Kerala: Police

A suspect in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case was arrested from Kerala on Monday, a senior police officer said. One person was killed and 20 others were wounded in the serial blasts at nine places in the city on July 25 that year.Impor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020