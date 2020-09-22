Left Menu
KXIP co-owner Wadia calls for better umpiring standards, optimal use of technology in IPL

Kings Xi Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia wants the BCCI to ensure better umpiring standards and optimal use of technology in the IPL, following an umpiring howler which cost his team the match against Delhi Capitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 00:30 IST
Kings Xi Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia wants the BCCI to ensure better umpiring standards and optimal use of technology in the IPL, following an umpiring howler which cost his team the match against Delhi Capitals. Wadia expressed his views after KXIP appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon's controversial 'short run' call at a crunch time of the game held on Sunday night in Dubai.

Before the match went into Super Over, the TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon had erred in calling Chris Jordan for a 'short run' in the third ball of the 19th over, bowled by Kagiso Rabada. The TV replays showed that Jordan's bat was inside the crease when he completed the first run, starting from the non-striker's end. "It is exceedingly unfortunate that today with tremendous use of technology, we still do not use technology to ensure the total fairness and transparency in cricket game like several other leagues across the world including EPL, NBA, etc," Wadia said in a statement to PTI.

"I would request BCCI to ensure better umpiring and to ensure henceforth that technology is used to the maximum so as to ensure fairness and transparency in a game which is used across the best leagues in the world." The short run call was not reversed despite technological evidence that it was a wrong call. In the final over, Punjab needed 13 runs to win and Agarwal managed 12 runs in the first three balls. If that one 'short run' was credited to their total, Punjab would have won with three balls to spare but they lost two wickets in the final two balls after a dot fourth ball and it spilled to a Super Over, which they lost. "VAR has become something which is used across the world. The game of yesterday in question between Kings XI and Delhi had two umpiring mistakes which cost KXIP the game," Wadia said.

"The first came in the first few overs of the match where a leg bye went for four and it was given as leg bye by the umpire but it was actually a wide ball. That one run would have helped Kings XI win the game versus losing. "The second disastrous decision came at the end of the game in the last couple of overs, when a run was deemed as not being a run even though TV replays showed that it had been a run. Unfortunately, these two decisions cost Kings XI the game." Wadia hoped the BCCI will tweak the IPL rule book to ensure the incident is not repeated. "I do hope that BCCI implements a system and process so that the other teams do not suffer the same plight as Kings XI did yesterday. "If technology is not to there be used for the fairness and transparency of the game and to ensure that it is equitable to all, then why use technology at all?" he asked.

