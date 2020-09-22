Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Evra slams Manchester United over approach to recruiting players

In a video posted on Instagram, the 39-year-old ex-France international contrasted United's current approach, under chief executive Ed Woodward, with how the club was run when David Gill was CEO and Alex Ferguson the manager. “When Manchester United needed a player they (went) and they talk(ed) to them face-to-face,” Evra said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 01:48 IST
Soccer-Evra slams Manchester United over approach to recruiting players

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra says the club's difficulties in the transfer market are the result of lawyers and not football people handling the negotiations.

United, who lost their Premier League opener 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho throughout the close season but they have yet to agree to a deal. In a video posted on Instagram, the 39-year-old ex-France international contrasted United's current approach, under chief executive Ed Woodward, with how the club was run when David Gill was CEO and Alex Ferguson the manager.

“When Manchester United needed a player they (went) and they talk(ed) to them face-to-face,” Evra said. “When Ferguson and David Gill came to meet me at Monaco it was worse than an interview from the CIA or FBI," he said. “But now my phone is ringing from a sporting director from (another) top football club and they say, ‘Patrice, can you please ask (contract negotiator) Matthew Judge to answer his phone’.

"People need to understand we send lawyers to talk to players. So when we send lawyers they talk about numbers - they are not people from the football world," added Evra, who played for United from 2006 to 2014. In two prominent cases, Dortmund beat United to the signature of Norway striker Erling Haaland and English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

"We don’t have any (signings) because we send the wrong people to speak with them,” Evra said, contrasting United's approach with how other clubs, such as Real Madrid tackle recruitment. "They send people who know the club, who love the club to talk about the club, not some lawyers who only talk about money," he said."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Season 5 may feature Joint Training Arc, backstory of Tomura

My Hero Academia Season 5 should be on top of the list of your favourite anime series if youre an anime enthusiast. The previous season left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in the fifth season.Fans will be ...

Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this years Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday.Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe...

Golf-A new era? DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph puts field on notice

As the golf world turns its gaze from Winged Foot Golf Club to the years final major at Augusta National in November, questions remain over just how much Bryson DeChambeaus hard-charging U.S. Open win could shift the sports landscape. With ...

U.S. debt to hit nearly twice GDP by 2050 -CBO

U.S. federal debt held by the public will balloon to about 195 of the countrys economic output in 2050, from about 98 at the end of 2020 and 79 in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Monday.The CBO, in its annual Long Term Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020