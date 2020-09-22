Former standout Nevin dies at 82

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Bob Nevin died Monday. He was 82. The NHL didn't immediately reveal a cause of death.

The four-time All-Star totaled 726 points in 18 NHL seasons. He had 307 goals and 419 assists in 1,128 games and had just 215 penalty minutes. Nevin also had 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 84 playoff games.

The New York Rangers, one of his former clubs, recognized him Monday on the team Twitter account. "The Rangers are saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Nevin," the team said. "A captain and fan favorite during his tenure with NYR, his honest, two-way play and leadership earned him the respect and admiration of teammates and fans alike. Our thoughts are with Bob's wife, Linda, and his family."

A native of South Porcupine, Ontario, Nevin was runner-up for top rookie honors when he scored 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists) in the 1960-61 season and was an All-Star each of the next two campaigns as the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup both seasons. The Maple Leafs then traded him to the New York Rangers during the 1963-64 campaign. Nevin played seven-plus seasons with the Rangers and made two more All-Star teams. He scored 20 or more goals five times with New York and served as team captain over his last six seasons with the club.

Nevin also played for the Minnesota North Stars (1971-73) and Los Angeles Kings (1973-76). He scored 31 goals for the Kings during the 1974-75 season, matching a career-high total first reached in 1968-69 with the Rangers. Nevin finished his career by playing 13 games for the Edmonton Oilers of the World Hockey Association during the 1976-77 season. He suffered a broken collarbone and retired.

