Dodgers reinstate OF Pederson; RHP Buehler close

The Los Angeles Dodgers will beef up their roster in advance of the playoffs, activating outfielder Joc Pederson from the family medical emergency list, while right-hander Walker Buehler is close to returning as well. Pederson, 28, last played Sept. 15 and is in the midst of a down year, batting .174 with six home runs and 12 RBIs. The career .230 hitter, who has 129 home runs and 299 RBIs all in 743 games with the Dodgers, was nearly traded to the Los Angeles Angels this past offseason.

He has appeared in the postseason in each of the last five seasons, hitting .239 with seven home runs with eight doubles and 12 RBIs in 48 career playoff games. Buehler has twice been on the injured list in recent weeks because of a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand. He pitched in a simulated game Saturday and reportedly is in line to be activated Thursday to pitch at home against the Oakland Athletics.

Buehler 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven starts this season and is 24-9 with a 3.19 ERA in 69 career appearances (60 starts) over the past four seasons with the Dodgers. --Field Level Media