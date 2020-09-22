Left Menu
Blue Jays' Giles to undergo Tommy John surgery

Giles has 38 saves and a 2.83 ERA in 78 appearances with the Blue Jays since being acquired from Houston during the 2018 season as part of the package in which the Astros acquired closer Roberto Osuna.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 03:42 IST
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Ken Giles will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday. Giles is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season while recuperating.

Giles, who turned 30 on Sunday, is slated to become a free agent following the season. Giles was a standout in 2019 when he went 2-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 23 saves in 53 appearances. He had 83 strikeouts in 53 innings.

But his elbow was giving him trouble and he went on the injured list in June. The issue returned again once the shortened 2020 season began as he pitched twice in late July before going on the disabled list. Giles returned to pitch one inning each in two blowout losses -- Sept. 11 and 15 -- but the pain returned and his velocity was down.

The Blue Jays placed him back on the injured list on Sept. 16 with a forearm strain before more tests revealed he needed major elbow surgery. "He was a great clubhouse leader. He was awesome. I love the guy," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. "When he was on the mound, when he was healthy, he was one of the best relievers in baseball. In the clubhouse, he was great with everybody. He was a great teammate. I don't think people realize that about him."

Giles has 38 saves and a 2.83 ERA in 78 appearances with the Blue Jays since being acquired from Houston during the 2018 season as part of the package in which the Astros acquired closer Roberto Osuna. Overall, he is 14-18 with a 2.74 ERA and 115 saves in 357 career relief appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies (2014-15), Astros (2016-18) and Blue Jays. Giles has 478 strikeouts in 351 innings.

--Field Level Media

