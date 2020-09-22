Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosa ACL tear confirmed; Ansah joins 49ers

Free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, shortly before the team received confirmation that second-year star Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 05:58 IST
Bosa ACL tear confirmed; Ansah joins 49ers

Free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, shortly before the team received confirmation that second-year star Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Bosa sustained the season-ending injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, and additional tests performed Monday agreed with the initial diagnosis.

Bosa, 22, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 when he had 47 tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in 16 games (14 starts). The 49ers also fear that defensive tackle Solomon Thomas suffered a torn left ACL. The club is still waiting confirmation.

With the 49ers playing the New York Giants on Sunday for their second straight game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the club is staying at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Coach Kyle Shanahan said part of the problem in getting confirmations of medical results was due to some logistics issues.

"We had an MRI truck scheduled up here and that truck broke last night," Shanahan said. "The local hospital is helping us out with MRIs, so that's why we're behind on everything." Shanahan did have an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a high right ankle sprain against the Jets. Shanahan said Garoppolo is day to day and has a chance to play against the Giants but backup Nick Mullens will be prepared in case he is needed.

"If he's good to go and the doctors say he's healthy and he can go out there and protect himself, and if Jimmy feels confident in doing it and it gives us the best chance to win, if that's the case, then Jimmy will be out there," Shanahan said. "If Jimmy is not safe and can't protect himself, then we'll go with Nick." Running back Tevin Coleman (knee) will miss the game and starting running back Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain) will likely join him on the sideline.

Star tight end George Kittle (knee) sat out against the Jets and his status will be firmed up later in the week. Shanahan confirmed the deal with Ansah, who previously met with the 49ers, but left the session before training camp without a deal.

Ansah has 50.5 career sacks in 91 games with the Detroit Lions (2013-18) and Seattle Seahawks (2019). He was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 49ers also could call up former first-round pick Dion Jordan from the practice squad.

Defensive end Dee Ford (neck/back) did not play against the Jets and also could be in jeopardy of sitting out again when the 49ers (1-1) face the Giants (0-2). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand paraglider's death in Nevada ruled accidental

The body of a well known paraglider from New Zealand has been recovered from a mountainous site in a remote part of Nevada, a sheriff said Monday. Sheriff Jesse Watts said a passerby noticed a parachute last Wednesday and searchers on Frida...

Arizona Fall League shut down for 2020

The Arizona Fall League, which has been an early launching pad for some of baseballs best players, will not operate in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Baseball America report. According to the report, MLB had concerns ...

World leaders mark U.N. at 75, challenged by pandemic and U.S., China tensions

World leaders came together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic and tensions between the United States and China challenge the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-...

Giants confirm torn ACL for RB Barkley

The New York Giants on Monday said running back Saquon Barkley has a torn right ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher and 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year underwent an MRI exam Monday morning at New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020