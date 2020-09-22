Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays edge Mets, close in on AL East title

The win by the Rays (36-19), coupled with an 11-5 loss by the second-place New York Yankees to the Toronto Blue Jays, reduced Tampa Bay's magic number for clinching the division to one. The Mets (24-30) edged closer to being eliminated from playoff contention after wasting another brilliant outing by two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who took the loss despite tying a career high by striking out 14 over seven innings.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 08:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 08:13 IST
Rays edge Mets, close in on AL East title

Nate Lowe hit the decisive solo homer Monday night, and six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Rays moved closer to clinching the American League East with a 2-1 win over the host New York Mets. The win by the Rays (36-19), coupled with an 11-5 loss by the second-place New York Yankees to the Toronto Blue Jays, reduced Tampa Bay's magic number for clinching the division to one.

The Mets (24-30) edged closer to being eliminated from playoff contention after wasting another brilliant outing by two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who took the loss despite tying a career high by striking out 14 over seven innings. New York began the day 2 1/2 games out of the NL's final wild-card spot.

DeGrom (4-2), who allowed two runs on four hits and walked two, struck out the side on just 10 pitches in the first inning. In the second, Lowe drew a leadoff walk, went to third on Joey Wendle's double and scored on Manuel Margot's sacrifice fly. Lowe homered leading off the fourth, after which deGrom retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced. He struck out Kevin Kiermaier and Brett Phillips to end the seventh to become the first pitcher this season to record two 14-strikeout games and the first Mets pitcher with two 14-strikeout games in a season since Dwight Gooden in 1985.

The loss also marked the 32nd time deGrom has pitched at least seven innings, allowed two runs or fewer and not earned the win. The Mets mounted their lone rally in the fifth. After Josh Fleming, the Rays third pitcher, recorded the first two outs, Guillermo Heredia walked, Wilson Ramos singled and Brandon Nimmo was hit by a pitch.

Jeff McNeil followed with an RBI single beyond second base, but shortstop Willy Adames ranged over, knocked the ball down and prevented it from squeaking it into the outfield, which forced Ramos to stop at third. J.D. Davis then lined out. Fleming (4-0), who was credited with the win after throwing three innings teamed with Diego Castillo, Ryan Sherriff and Nick Anderson (sixth save) retired 12 of the final 13 New York batters.

Opener Pete Fairbanks issued a walk and struck out two over 1 2/3 hitless innings. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft doubles down on gaming with $7.5 bln deal for Doom-owner ZeniMax

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for 7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind titles such as Fallout and the Doom, as competition heats up with Sony Corp. ZeniMax is ...

Tour de France team under investigation over alleged doping

French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed. Following reports in the French press that two persons close t...

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House: RS dy chairman.

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House RS dy chairman....

Pompeo welcomes rejection of China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in South China Sea at UN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed the rejection of Chinas maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He said that China must abide by all international norms.We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020