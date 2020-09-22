Left Menu
IPL 13: Mitchell Marsh's injury doesn't look great, says David Warner

After the conclusion of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner provided an injury update on Mitchell Marsh.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:07 IST
SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner. (Photo/ IPL website). Image Credit: ANI

After the conclusion of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner provided an injury update on Mitchell Marsh. SunRisers Hyderabad stumbled to a 10-run loss against RCB on Monday. The David Warner-led side was not able to chase down the target of 164 runs.

"Losing Mitch early, hopefully, he's okay, it doesn't look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight. He's got to get an X-ray, hopefully, it's not too bad. It doesn't look great. Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it. Fingers crossed," Warner told broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the match. Mitchell Marsh had gone down in his first over. He had come on to bowl in the fifth over the Royal Challengers innings, but on the second ball of the over, he seemed to have twisted his ankle. He bowled two more balls, but he eventually decided to walk off the pitch.

The right-handed batsman then came out to bat at number 10 and he was visibly limping. However, he was dismissed on the very first ball he faced, and as a result, SunRisers stumbled to a 10-run loss. SunRisers were 121/2 at one stage and they were looking comfortable in their pursuit of 164. However, Yuzevndra Chahal and Navdeep Saini staged a stunning comeback for RCB and Hyderabad lost eight wickets for just 32 runs, losing the match by a deficit of 10 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

