Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from Rennes

Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from RennesPTI | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:57 IST
Rennes goalkeeper Édouard Mendy was having a medical examination at Chelsea on Tuesday ahead of sealing a move to the English Premier League club
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Mendy, who also plays for Senegal, will provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero, and is not guaranteed to be the team's No. 1 goalkeeper
Kepa, the world's most expensive goalkeeper, is under pressure for his place after errors that led to goals in both of Chelsea's games in the Premier League so far.
